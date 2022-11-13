Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) PT Lowered to €24.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($26.00) to €24.50 ($24.50) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Endesa has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

