Energi 24-Hour Volume Tops $202,803.04 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $9.66 million and $202,803.04 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00079278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023615 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005677 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,460,818 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

