Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Down 56.3% in October

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGRO traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $24.00. 5,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,839. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

