Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $80.00 at JMP Securities

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $84.58.

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,969,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,306,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,030,000 after purchasing an additional 111,144 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,129,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,580,000 after purchasing an additional 77,467 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.