EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after acquiring an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after acquiring an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.86.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

