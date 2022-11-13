EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,329 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 27,183 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

