EQB (TSE:EQB) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at Cormark

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.04 EPS.
EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EQB from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.44.
EQB Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of EQB opened at C$55.35 on Wednesday. EQB has a 52 week low of C$44.81 and a 52 week high of C$82.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.69.
EQB Increases Dividend
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
