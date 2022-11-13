Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the October 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eqonex Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of EQOS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Eqonex has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Eqonex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eqonex in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eqonex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 184.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 57,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 43.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 59,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products.

