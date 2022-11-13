ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $9.31 million and $20.76 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,467.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010104 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00049345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00043094 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00245060 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

