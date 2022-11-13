ERC20 Market Capitalization Achieves $9.35 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. ERC20 has a market cap of $9.35 million and $20.88 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,570.93 or 1.00026490 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009745 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00049062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00046702 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021562 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00244604 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00816554 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

