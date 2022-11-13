Ergo (ERG) Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $94.34 million and $959,260.75 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00009519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,929.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00345389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00023561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00119275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00772079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.00615442 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00237070 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,215,473 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

