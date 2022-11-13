ESG Planning Sells 470 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ESG Planning lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of ESG Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,620,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,481,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.08. 731,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

