EthereumFair Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $39.75 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00581873 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.73 or 0.30308826 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.36960138 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,101,668.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

