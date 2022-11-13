European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.95 to C$3.30 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.59.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of ERE.UN stock opened at C$3.11 on Wednesday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$279.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.66.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

