Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Down 45.8% in October

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the October 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
EVAX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,702. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47.
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.
