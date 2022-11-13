EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $9.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 13.29.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at 6.95 on Friday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 6.01 and a fifty-two week high of 20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.30.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $1,415,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

