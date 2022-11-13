Everscale Market Capitalization Reaches $70.97 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Everscale has a total market cap of $70.97 million and $7.01 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everscale has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,711,309,443 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

