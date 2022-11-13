Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in October

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,207,300 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 3,354,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.4 days.

Evolution Mining Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 1,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAHPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.