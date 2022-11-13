Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on Evotec in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.00) price target on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on Evotec in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($26.00) price target on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Stock Performance

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €18.88 ($18.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Evotec has a one year low of €16.18 ($16.18) and a one year high of €45.30 ($45.30). The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 471.88.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.