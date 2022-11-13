Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a market cap of $469.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

