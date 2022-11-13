Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $614.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $541.00 to $614.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $607.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.26. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $623.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

