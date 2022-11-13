Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.35

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.35 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.08). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 53,483 shares changing hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £73.63 million and a PE ratio of -23.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.32.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

