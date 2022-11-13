Fetch.ai (FET) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.36 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $43.71 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00075948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00023231 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.