Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $4.32 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.38 billion and $97.20 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00025650 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 318,736,933 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

