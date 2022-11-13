Filecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $118.87 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00026255 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $118.87 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 318,904,267 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

