Financial Contrast: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR)

Mercurity Fintech and MSP Recovery are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A MSP Recovery N/A 2.13% 1.66%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mercurity Fintech and MSP Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and MSP Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 7.20 -$20.75 million N/A N/A MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A

MSP Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of operational software based on blockchain technologies and related services in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. It provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders, blockchain-based virtual communities, and liquidity providers.; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. The company also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. In addition, it provides blockchain technology services, which includes designing and developing digital asset transaction platforms, digital asset quantitative investment software, and other innovative and derivative services based on blockchain technologies; and cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment. The company also offers LifeWallet platform to organize and facilitate access to users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

