Finer Wealth Management Inc. Buys 586 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after buying an additional 2,605,413 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,644,000 after buying an additional 2,362,646 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,524,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,612,680. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $382.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

