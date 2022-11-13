Finer Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.9% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

INTC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. 49,826,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,142,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

