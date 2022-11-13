Finer Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 860.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 67,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 60,207 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,882,000 after acquiring an additional 33,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 191,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 117,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,820,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.