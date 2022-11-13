Finer Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,050,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

