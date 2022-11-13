Finer Wealth Management Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.3% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 48.0% during the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 29,754 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 419.6% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.46. 1,107,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.16. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $310.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

