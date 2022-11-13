Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,700 shares, an increase of 99.6% from the October 15th total of 270,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 772.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FINGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Finning International Price Performance

FINGF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. 9,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971. Finning International has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Read More

