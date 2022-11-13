First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $9.48 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

