Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,995,000 after purchasing an additional 216,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,816,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,841,000 after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,356,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,902,000 after purchasing an additional 210,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 140,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 599,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE FBC opened at $40.35 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Flagstar Bancorp

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading

