Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Up 32.4% in October

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $3,913,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $214,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $232,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FLC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.85. 17,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,073. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.