Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

F traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 60,187,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,113,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

