Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Up 94.7% in October

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,066. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $26.31.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.
