Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 91.3% in October

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the October 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Fosterville South Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FSXLF remained flat at 0.23 on Friday. Fosterville South Exploration has a 52-week low of 0.20 and a 52-week high of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.28.
Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fosterville South Exploration (FSXLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.