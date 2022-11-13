Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 91.3% in October

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the October 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Fosterville South Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FSXLF remained flat at 0.23 on Friday. Fosterville South Exploration has a 52-week low of 0.20 and a 52-week high of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.28.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

