Frax 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.12 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Frax has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $1.12 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00581435 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,020.74 or 0.30306510 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,222,333,898 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

