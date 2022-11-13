Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.65 Million

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00006994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and $72,208.98 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

