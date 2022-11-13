Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.
Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
