Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%.

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.