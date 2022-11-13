Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.