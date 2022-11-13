Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($54.95) to €46.10 ($46.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €30.00 ($30.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.00) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

