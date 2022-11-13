FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.61-$3.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.27 billion-$20.27 billion.

FUJIFILM Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of FUJIY traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,455. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

