Function X (FX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $339,113.44

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $70.07 million and $339,113.44 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002570 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00588536 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,010.36 or 0.30655885 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000085 BTC.
About Function X
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.
