Function X (FX) Reaches One Day Volume of $388,162.72

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $71.25 million and $388,162.72 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00582334 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,023.28 or 0.30322215 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3,812,283,111.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.