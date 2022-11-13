Function X (FX) Reaches One Day Volume of $388,162.72

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $71.25 million and $388,162.72 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Function X Token Profile

Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

