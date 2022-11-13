Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of GAIA opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
