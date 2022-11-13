Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GAIA opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

