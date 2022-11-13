Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $19,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 698,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

GLPI opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

