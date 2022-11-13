GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 666,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling at GAN
In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of GAN
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GAN by 105.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GAN by 149.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.
GAN Stock Up 9.7 %
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 43.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of GAN from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
About GAN
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAN (GAN)
