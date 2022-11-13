GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 666,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAN

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get GAN alerts:

Institutional Trading of GAN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GAN by 105.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GAN by 149.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

GAN Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 456,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. GAN has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 43.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of GAN from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About GAN

(Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.