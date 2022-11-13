Gas (GAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.84 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Gas token can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00012359 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $20.74 million and $6.84 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded down 20% against the US dollar.
About Gas
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
